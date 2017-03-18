Rob Kardashian celebrates 30th birthday with Blac Chyna and baby Dream

Share

The former couple is apparently not reconciling any time soon.

Rob Kardashian celebrated his 30th birthday at a St. Patrick's Day party with his sisters Khloe, Kourtney and Kylie, ex-partner Blac Chyna and baby Dream.

His mom Kris Jenner was also in attendance at Cinepolis in Westlake, California, where members of the family fully embraced the Irish holiday, dressing up with lots of fun green accessories.

Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian both shared photos on Snapchat of themselves wearing green hats and green glitter glasses. Kourtney's seven-year-old son Mason also got in on the fun. Wearing an Irish hat headband, he photo-bombed a photo with his aunt Khloe, who stuck her tongue out.

Even Rob's birthday cake was green, thanks to a huge throwback picture on top of him as a child, dressed as Peter Pan.

Though Rob and Chyna split in December (16) following the second season renewal of their E! TV reality series Rob and Chyna, now put on hold, the birthday boy was reportedly ecstatic that his ex brought baby daughter Dream to the party.

An insider noted that Blac Chyna was there because the celebrations were filmed. "She brought black and gold balloons and a gift. It was civil despite all the custody drama." Rob is reportedly fighting for joint custody of Dream.

“Rob seemed happy," the insider continued. "He spent some time with his baby daughter before they all watched a movie.”

The movie in question was a private screening of Beauty and the Beast at which the former lovebirds sat apart. Kourtney also Snapchatted a movie still of Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as The Beast, walking down a staircase.

Rob himself shared two pictures on Instagram, one of silver balloons spelling out Happy Birthday Rob, and a second of four-month-old Dream wearing white leggings with four-leaf clovers, a shamrock tulle skirt, a Happy St. Patrick's Day onesie and green hairband with a bow.

He sweetly captioned it, "The best gift of all!!"

