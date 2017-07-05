Rob Kardashian's Instagram account blocked over revenge photo controversy

Share

The reality TV star is in the middle of a social media meltdown.

Rob Kardashian has taken his rage against his ex Blac Chyna to Twitter after Instagram bosses shut down his account on Wednesday (05July17).

The reality TV star has alerted fans and social media users fascinated by his latest tirade to the new development, but Instagram bosses have not commented on their reasons for removing his account. Sources suggest Rob tested the site's decency laws by trying to post naked photos of his former lover, after she sent him an Independence Day snap of herself kissing another man.

The candid shot sparked a new war of words between the former lovers as Rob accused his ex of cheating on him while taking his money to pay off car loans and other finances, while the model claimed her ex beat her when they were a couple.

"Just sad," Rob wrote. "Loved Chyna as my wife and accepted all the wrong she did and continued to ride for her and remain Loyal to her. Never did I cheat. But she couldn't remain loyal and cheated and f**ked way too many people and she got caught and now this is all happening and it's sad."

He added, "We had a beautiful baby girl that was the best thing that's happened to me and soon as that baby was born Chyna was out. I truly thought Chyna wanted to be a family and that's why I was so loyal to her but I learned my lesson and everyone else was right."

Continuing to rage, he claimed his ex was "over the game" as soon as his sister Kylie and rapper Tyga - Chyna's former boyfriend - broke up, adding: "She had a baby out of spite and I'll never view her the same."

Rapper T.I. also found himself in the middle of the social media spat on Wednesday (05Jul17) after weighing in on the drama before Rob's Instagram account was deleted.

In a now-deleted post, the rap star wrote: "Why bring your business to IG (Instagram)...? You got worked bro... but at least keep it to yourself, you letting the world know you a duck (sic)."

Rob spotted the repost and dragged T.I. and his estranged wife, Tiny, into the drama, claiming T.I. paid Chyna to have a three-way sex session with the couple.

“Since TI wanna chime in on business that don’t concern him, let’s talk about the threesome you had with Chyna and your baby mama, Tiny," he wrote. "Chyna told me everything about your threesomes with you and her and Tiny."

Snoop Dogg also posted a video on Instagram in response to Rob's meltdown, in which he noted: “He knew what he was getting into when he got her," adding, "She is what she is. She was what she was."

© Cover Media