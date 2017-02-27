Rob Lowe leads tributes to Bill Paxton

Share

The late star's True Lies colleague Jamie Lee Curtis also expressed her shock at the sad news.

Actor Rob Lowe is "devastated" by the unexpected death of his friend Bill Paxton, branding him a "uniquely American national treasure".

Bill, best known for his movie roles in Twister, Apollo 13, Aliens, and Titanic, died on Saturday (25Feb17) after suffering complications from surgery.

The 61-year-old's family, including his children James and Lydia with his second wife Louise Newbury, issued a statement confirming the loss on Sunday (26Feb17), hours before the Oscars.

Rob, who befriended Bill after working together in 1994's biographical western Frank and Jesse, was among the first to take to Twitter to pay tribute to his pal.

"Devastated by the sudden loss of my close friend and one of the finest actors in the business, Bill Paxton," he wrote. "Renaissance man, raconteur and uniquely American national treasure. His filmography speaks for itself. His friendship was a blessing..."

Bill's True Lies castmate Jamie Lee Curtis also expressed her shock at the news: "Nooooo. Bill Paxton is gone," she mourned. "Such a funny, talented, loving human. Louise & the children & family my (love) & support 2 u (sic)."

Another True Lies co-star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, who also worked with Bill on his early projects The Terminator and Commando, added, "Bill Paxton could play any role, but he was best at being Bill - a great human being with a huge heart. My thoughts are with his family."

And Tom Hanks, who features in the tragic actor's final film, upcoming release The Circle, wrote, "Bill Paxton was, simply, a wonderful man. A wonderful man..."

Meanwhile, Elijah Wood shared his sorrow by tweeting, "What a lovely, warm and kind human. So sad to hear of Bill Paxton's passing," and Frozen star Josh Gad referred to Bill's Aliens character as he posted, "The loss of #BillPaxton is beyond crushing. Once again, an icon, far too young, gone far too soon. Goodbye Private Hudson."

"Only 61!," exclaims Marlee Matlin. "Sad to read on #Oscars day that talented actor Bill Paxton has passed. My thoughts & prayers to his family."

"Condolences to the family of Bill Paxton. I just heard the news," noted William Shatner, and filmmaker Edgar Wright tweeted: "I am so saddened by Bill Paxton's passing. Had the pleasure of meeting him a few times in recent years and he was truly the loveliest guy."

Other tribute tweets were also shared by Ben Stiller, Selma Blair, Jason Priestley, Ralph Macchio, Paul Reiser, Aaron Paul, and Zach Braff.

© Cover Media