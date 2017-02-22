Rob Lowe tapped to front Skechers campaign

Share

Rob Lowe is returning as the face of Skechers after a 15-year hiatus.

The Code Black actor has been selected to front the advertising for the California-based footwear brand's latest collection of men's shoes, with the full line and marketing set to launch in the spring (17).

Rob, 52, is no stranger to the brand, having appeared in a Skechers campaign in 2001 as part of a series of print ads that also featured fellow actors Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Dillon.

"It seems like yesterday when I first posed for a photographer wearing Skechers. They were good looking shoes then, but I don't remember them being so comfortable," said Rob in a statement. "We have a really fun concept about how comfort fits into my day that I think people will love, and it's exciting that we're now doing something bigger with a full global campaign that includes a television commercial."

In the first campaign image unveiled, Rob is seen posing at the door of a trailer, sporting a relaxed outfit which includes jeans, a white T-shirt and a pair of grey Skechers. With the marketing imagery, Rob will also model a wide array of casual and sport styles featuring innovations such as Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam.

When it came to selecting a new brand ambassador, the father-of-two was once again a natural choice for Skechers president Michael Greenberg.

"Rob helped us introduce our dress casual collection to the world in 2001 and today his appeal crosses the many generations who wear our footwear-so he was a perfect fit then and he makes perfect sense for Skechers again now," he said.

"We know he'll be a great face for our comfortable and stylish men's footwear collections - and amazingly it's like he hasn't aged a day since his initial Skechers campaign!"

Rob joins a roster of Skechers men's campaign spokesmen that includes sport stars Joe Montana, Howie Long and Sugar Ray Leonard. Previous endorsees also have included drummer Ringo Starr and sports stars Tommy Lasorda, Pete Rose and Wayne Gretzky.

