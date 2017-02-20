Robbie Williams questions BRITs Icon Award honor

Share

Robbie Williams says his 18 BRIT Awards is down to a "glitch in the Matrix".

Robbie Williams feels as though he’s “devaluing” the BRITs by receiving this year’s (17) Icon Award.

The Let Me Entertain You singer will be given the prestigious accolade at the 2017 BRIT Awards in London on Wednesday (22Feb17), following in the footsteps of musicians such as Elton John and David Bowie. Despite his successful career, both as a solo artist and a member of boyband Take That, Robbie isn’t sure if he’s worthy of the prize.

Asked by NME if the Icon Award is like an elevation of status, he replied: “It depends who they give it to next. Maybe I’m just devaluing the brand. Maybe it’s like the heavy descent. Maybe it’s ('90s pop band) S Club 7 next. I don’t know...

“There’s so much in my career where I look into the abyss and the abyss looks back and goes: ‘I don’t know, I don’t have a f**king clue.’ How have I got 18 BRITs and Paul McCartney hasn’t? Something weird has happened... Me having 18 BRITs – it’s like there’s a glitch in the Matrix. But, you know I’m not going to give them back and I’m glad it’s happened to me.”

Robbie is no stranger to hitting the headlines for his outspoken nature, and the 43-year-old says entertaining the public is his primary function. And while he’s tamed his antics in recent years, enjoying a quieter life with wife Ayda Field and their daughter Theodora, four, and two-year-old son Charlton, he still likes to surprise people.

“I do have limited creative skills and I find myself saying things that, at later inspection and later dates, I probably wouldn’t have said,” he mused. “I’m just trying to entertain and be funny all the time. I’m not really trying to be controversial but if what I say is funny and controversial at the same time then so be it and great.”

