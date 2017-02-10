Robert De Niro suits up for starring role in Ermenegildo Zegna fashion campaign

Share

Robert De Niro appears opposite McCaul Lombardi in the newly dropped Defining Moments campaign by Ermenegildo Zegna.

The Goodfellas actor was first tapped by artistic director Alessandro Sartori to star in the advertisements back in November (16) and the final project, titled Defining Moments, has now been unveiled, with De Niro appearing opposite American Honey star McCaul Lombardi. Both men appear in a three-minute film in which, as well as modelling garments by the label, a navy suit, and a grey jacket paired with black shirt and trousers, De Niro the star of Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, and Goodfellas also discusses working with Marlon Brando, his early mentors, his doubts about TV work, his passion for New York, and what makes him take a role in various LA locations.

“(De Niro) is shy, so it’s nice to discover him,” Zegna explained. “The campaign creates an open discussion and stirs up emotions. Our customers appreciate storytelling. There are moments you’ll remember all your life, this is what ‘Defining Moments’ is about.”

The Hollywood actor has long worn Ermenegildo Zegna suits and has even sported the label in front of the camera, wearing a number of looks from the brand in his 2012 movie Red Lights. It's a huge coup for label, as De Niro has had a longstanding relationship with high-end label Giorgio Armani over the years and often attends events for the brand.

“The conversation was real, easy and spontaneous, there was no predefined theme,” Sartori told WWD of De Niro's onscreen chats with Lombardi. “The project starts from the values of the brand and looks to the future, speaking to the cluster of friends, clients and ambassadors that have a tie to the brand beyond the product.”

The campaign, both the pictures and video was shot by Francesco Carrozzini, as part of a “long-term project” for the company and heralds the start of a strong relationship between 73-year-old De Niro and the brand.

