  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Robert Pattinson keen to protect his 'kind of' fiancee from ...

Robert Pattinson keen to protect his 'kind of' fiancee from crazy Twilight fans

Robert Pattinson keen to protect his 'kind of' fiancee from crazy Twilight fans
FKA Twigs and Robert Pattinson
Posted by Cover Media on July 25, 2017 at 10:30 pm
The actor has been dating the singer since September, 2014.

Robert Pattinson has kept his romance with FKA twigs as private as possible to protect her from crazy Twilight fans.

The actor began dating the singer in September, 2014, and soon after their love affair grabbed the headlines, she became the victim of racist attacks from online trolls, who prompted the lovebirds to stay under the radar.

"It's one of the most frustrating things in the world," he tells radio host Howard Stern, "because you want to be able to do that (show public displays of affection), but to get kind of stuck in a position where, like, you have to make the decision... 'Do you want to let, kind of, crazy people in', because for whatever reason with Twilight, there's, like, a crack troop of crazies who think every decision you're making is creating some kind of conspiracy."

The 31-year-old adds, "And so you kind of think, 'To protect it, I want to create a big boundary between it', but then it makes it difficult for your actual relationship."

Robert started dating FKA twigs, real name Tahliah Barnett, shortly after his romance with Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart fell apart. She was photographed cheating on him with her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders.

The actor and the singer quickly formed a strong bond, prompting endless rumors they are engaged.

Rapper T-Pain confirmed the engagement rumor during an interview, but when quizzed on his wedding plans by shock jock Stern, the actor played coy and simply referred to his girlfriend as his "kind of" fiancee, before changing the subject and gushing over his "amazing" partner.

"She's super talented, and from a totally different world," he smiled.

© Cover Media

Related news

Robert Pattinson used his paparazzi dodging techniques in Good Time

Posted on 28/06/2017
Robert Pattinson was worried the New York public would notice him while filming Good Time.

Ashley Greene thanks fiance in touching anniversary message

Posted on 17/07/2017
He actress and Paul Khoury became engaged in December when he proposed to her during a vacation in New Zealand.

Kendrick Lamar tops nominations for MTV Video Music Awards

Posted on 25/07/2017
Katy Perry and The Weeknd pick up five nods apiece.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

[20 PICS] Game of Thrones Queen Cersei's Real-Life Castle

All photo albums

Facebook