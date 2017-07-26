Robert Pattinson kicked out of school for selling porn

Share

The Brit was caught red handed by a local newsagent.

Robert Pattinson was expelled from school after he was caught selling porn magazines to fellow students.

The Twilight actor confessed he was kicked out of the "very strict" private institution in England during a candid chat with satellite radio talk show host Howard Stern, revealing he had never told anyone about his porn past.

"I was stealing porno magazines and selling them at school," he said. "No one knew at all what to do with them, though... I'd sell them for a lot of money."

But his money-spinning mucky mag trade didn't last long - because he was lifting publications from a corner shop near his school.

“I used to go in (the store) and take, like, one or two, and then put them in my bag," he remembered. "I was in my school uniform when I was doing it, and it was kind of risky. At the end, I got so cocky that I would take the entire rack.”

But one day the store owner caught him in the act and the big bust was hugely embarrassing for the novice porn pedlar.

"I remember the guy who worked in the store shouting, like, ‘Hey!’ and then my two friends ran off, and I turned around, like, ‘What?' I walked back up to him," Robert recalled. "I hadn’t zipped up my bag. This guy is pulling out all these porno magazines - and it was when porn used to have, like, VHS tapes in the plastic sheet with it - and he’s pulling all these things out, and I was sitting there humiliated with all the old people (customers) looking at me disgusted.”

The owner threatened to call the police, but Robert tried to convince him to phone his parents.

"I was like, ‘Don’t call the cops, call my parents,’ and I was trying to make up a lie of where I lived...," he said, "I was terrible."

Ultimately his scheme came apart when his schoolyard friends turned him in.

"Basically, a couple of days later, everything fell down,” the actor shared. "Basically, every single one of my friends snitched on me."

