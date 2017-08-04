Robert Pattinson praised for exposing animal sex act on Good Time set

Share

The star plays a dog lover in the drama.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) officials are applauding Robert Pattinson for refusing to perform a sex act on a dog for his film Good Time.

The Twilight star hit headlines after appearing on talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday (03Aug17) and speaking out about his new role as Connie, a man with an affinity for dogs who is convinced he was a mutt in a previous life.

In the sit down, the actor explained directors Ben and Josh Safdie wanted to show Connie pleasuring his pet canine in one scene.

"There's this one scene which we shot, which was basically, there's a drug dealer who busts into the room and I was sleeping with the dog and basically giving the dog a hand job," he said.

"I asked the trainer, 'cause the director was like, 'Just do it for real, man! Don't be a p**sy!' And then the dog's owner was like, 'Well, he's a breeder. I mean, you can.' He's like, 'You just gotta massage the inside of his thighs.'"

Pattinson refused to do it for real, prompting filmmakers to locate a fake dog penis for the actor to work with.

His comments caught the attention of animal rights activists, and on Friday (04Aug17), PETA bosses heaped praise on the Brit for standing up for what's right.

"Robert Pattinson is our kind of guy (and everyone's who has a heart) for refusing to masturbate a dog - which is like child molestation - and for talking about it so that the public can see that once again animal trainers' top priority is money and animals' interests and well-being are often ignored," reads a statement issued by Senior Vice President Lisa Lange. "PETA is currently investigating whether the law was broken in this instance."

Filmmakers have yet to respond to the controversy, but during his TV talk, Pattinson revealed the awkward scene didn't even make the final cut.

"It was fun. It'll be on the DVD extras," Robert teased.

Good Time hits cinemas later this month (Aug17).

© Cover Media