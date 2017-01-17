Robin Thicke and Paula Patton attend family therapy after custody drama - report

Share

Robin Thicke and Paula Patton have sought the help of a therapist in a bid to move on from the custody drama surrounding six-year-old son Julian.

Tensions between the former couple have become increasingly fraught in recent weeks, following Patton's allegations that her ex physically abused Julian, and her request to limit his custody. Singer Thicke has insisted he only uses "light spanking" as a "last resort" - a method of disciplining he alleges was agreed with Patton.

After a judge declined to change the custody arrangement following 41-year-old Patton's allegations, Thicke arrived at the actress' house with police officers on Friday (13Jan17), after she apparently refused to let their son go with his father for scheduled visitation on Thursday night.

Video of the incident saw Thicke, 39, leaving Patton's house solo, after Julian is said to have told officers he was scared of his father and wanted to stay with his mother.

Now the pair are trying to move on from the drama, and have apparently sought help from a therapist to do so.

"While Julian has remained in his mother’s care, both parties are working with a therapist who is advising on Julian’s best interest," a source close to the situation told People.com. "The family attended their first joint therapy session this weekend. Ms. Patton will continue to do what is right for her son."

Blurred Lines star Thicke was also happy to attend therapy, a second insider told the outlet, adding that the singer "wants to keep Julian’s best interests at heart."

Speaking after the judge denied Patton's request to limit Thicke's custody and prevent him from having Julian overnight, his lawyer Angela Pierce di Donato told People: "The Department of Children and Family Services has extensively interviewed the family, including Julian. They put no restrictions on Robin’s custody and advised Paula to follow the court orders."

Teenage sweethearts Thicke and Patton's divorce was officially granted last March after a year-long separation.

