Robin Thicke and Paula Patton call temporary truce in custody battle - report

Robin was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from his ex-wife, son and former mother-in-law by a judge last month (Jan17).

Robin Thicke and Paula Patton have reportedly called a temporary truce in their bitter custody battle over son Julian.

The Blurred Lines hitmaker and ex-wife Paula had a tense courtroom showdown last month (Jan17) after the actress filed a domestic violence restraining order request.

The 39-year-old singer was ordered by a judge to stay at least 100 yards away from six-year-old Julian, his ex and his former mother-in-law Joyce Patton.

Paula, 41, was then awarded sole legal and physical custody of Julian until the next hearing scheduled for 24 February (17), with supervised visitation granted for Robin three days a week at a neutral location.

However, editors at TMZ.com report the the actress has since softened towards her ex-husband. Robin reportedly took Julian to Kids World in Los Angeles on Saturday (04Feb17), and the website alleges Paula has agreed to let the singer spend more time with their son - as long as a court-appointed monitor is also present.

The actress previously accused her ex-husband of being physically abusive towards their son - allegations Robin denies.

Paula and Robin initially split in 2014 and their divorce was finalized in 2015. Things were amicable at the beginning, but took a turn at the start of 2017, when Paula first made her accusations of domestic violence against Robin.

Her claims came after Julian told his mother and teachers at his school that Robin had spanked him, with the school reporting the incident to officials at the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, who opened an investigation.

Paula also alleged Robin had been psychically violent towards her, claiming the singer hit her with a closed fist and pushed her to the ground during a fight at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival in France.

The Warcraft star also alleged the singer threatened multiple times to "bash my f**king head in", according to the papers obtained by TMZ.

