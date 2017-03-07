Robin Thicke and Paula Patton close to settling custody dispute - report

Share

The exes fell out over discipline issues at the start of the year (17).

Singer Robin Thicke is reportedly nearing a settlement in his bitter custody battle with his ex-wife Paula Patton.

The former couple has been at war since the start of the year (17), when the Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol actress took issue with Robin spanking their six-year-old boy Julian as a form of discipline.

Paula then stepped up the fight by accusing the 39-year-old of physically abusing both her and their child, and obtained a protective order barring the Blurred Lines hitmaker from contacting or going anywhere near her, her mother Joyce, or young Julian. She also secured sole legal and physical custody of their son, while Robin was limited to three supervised visits a week at a neutral location.

The stars have continued to clash over various custody issues, but sources tell TMZ.com Robin and Paula have since agreed to call a truce, and are currently working out the details of a settlement regarding Julian's future.

The news emerges a day after a Los Angeles custody hearing was removed from the court calendar.

Representatives for Robin and Paula have declined to comment on the new report.

Prior to their fall out, the exes shared custody of Julian following their separation in 2014 after more than 20 years together. The former high school sweethearts wed in 2005 and finalized their divorce in 2015.

It is not clear if the custody settlement will affect Paula's restraining order against Robin. The two parties had been due to return to court later this month (Mar17) to determine if the temporary protective order should be extended for up to five years.

