Robin Thicke and Paula Patton's restraining order trial to be private

Share

The former couple will return to court next month (Mar17).

Robin Thicke and Paula Patton's restraining order trial will be closed to the public.

The Blurred Lines hitmaker has been at war with his ex-wife since the start of the year (17), when the actress took issue with Robin spanking their six-year-old boy Julian as a form of discipline.

Patton stepped up the fight by accusing the 39-year-old of physically abusing both her and their child, and obtained a protective order barring Robin from contacting or going anywhere near Paula, her mother Joyce, or young Julian. She also secured sole legal and physical custody of their son.

The parties are due back in court next month for a two-week trial to determine if the temporary restraining order should be extended for up to five years. According to The Charlotte Observer, Paula's attorneys have 26 witnesses they want to call for the trial.

The ruling on Friday (24Feb17) comes a day after Paula reportedly claimed the musician and his attorney have been trying to communicate with Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) officials via back channels, and alleged Robin even took the custody monitor out for a pricy sushi dinner.

A representative for the 39-year-old fired back at the accusations, telling TMZ.com there was no wining and dining of the DCFS employee, who had simply watched over the father and son, as ordered by their custody judge, while they enjoyed a meal at top Japanese restaurant Nobu. The DCFS staff member did not even sit at Thicke's table.

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol actress Paula separated from Robin in 2014 after more than 20 years together. The high school sweethearts wed in 2005 and finalized their divorce in 2015.

© Cover Media