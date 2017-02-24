Robin Thicke blasted for using 'back channels' to deal with custody battle

Share

The former couple is due back in custody court on Friday.

Robin Thicke has been accused of trying to wine and dine the court-appointed child services official monitoring the singer's custody visits with his son Julian.

The Blurred Lines hitmaker has been at war with his ex-wife, actress Paula Patton, since the start of the year (17), when she took issue with Robin's methods of disciplining their six-year-old.

Paula then alleged her ex had been abusive to her and their son, and secured sole legal and physical custody of Julian, while Robin was limited to three supervised visits a week at a neutral location.

However, the Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol beauty claims the musician and his attorney have been trying to communicate with Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) officials via back channels, and alleges Robin even took the custody monitor out for a pricy sushi dinner.

A representative for the 39-year-old has since fired back at the accusations, telling TMZ.com there was no wining and dining of the DCFS employee, who had simply watched over the father and son, as ordered by their custody judge, while they enjoyed a meal at top Japanese restaurant Nobu. The DCFS staff member did not even sit at Thicke's table.

The spokesperson has also denied further allegations made by Paula in her most recent court filing, in which she expressed her belief that Robin has been falsely reporting her to police for apparently kidnapping Julian, in an effort to embarrass her by having cops arrest the actress in front of their boy.

The singer maintains he only called authorities in January (17), when Paula failed to contact Robin for 10 days.

The former couple's next custody hearing is set to take place on Friday (24Feb17).

Paula separated from Robin in 2014 after more than 20 years together. The high school sweethearts wed in 2005 and finalized their divorce in 2015.

