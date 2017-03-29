Rocco Ritchie makes modeling debut with Adidas

Share

The fashion line Rocco Ritchie is helping to promote will be available in April (17).

Madonna's son Rocco Ritchie has landed his first fashion campaign with sport apparel company Adidas.

The 16-year-old will be showcased in the Adidas Originals athletic-wear by Alexander Wang campaign in the spring (17). In one photo, Rocco is seen sitting in a chair with his hands crossed while sporting a collared green sweater, blue sweats and grey shoes.

A different picture shows him standing in the street wearing a long, black jacket, maroon shoes and holding matching Adidas bags.

The 84-piece footwear and apparel line Rocco is helping to promote is unisex and "subverts to the boundaries between fashion and streetwear." It will be in stores from 1 April (17) to 15 April (17).

Rocco is the son of the Material Girl hitmaker and director Guy Ritchie. The singer and Rocco's relationship has been rocky ever since he chose not to return to her New York home after a Christmas break with his dad in 2015. The teenager has been living with his dad in London since his parents put an end to their custody battle in September (16), but Madonna and Rocco began to mend their relationship in December (16) during a vacation in Gstaad, Switzerland.

Madonna also opened up about the family drama on Instagram last year (16) by posting a picture with all of her children, writing, "We are family! no matter where we are in the (world)."

The 58-year-old previously made her feelings clear about the custody agreement with Guy by posting a picture of herself wearing a black hooded jacket. A crown and the word "B**tch" were drawn on top of the snap in red ink and Madonna added the caption: "Because sometimes soccer Mom's need to be a..." In a second photo, the word "B**tch" had been swapped for "Queen" and she added: "And be treated like a..."

