Rochelle Humes gives birth to second child

Rochelle and Marvin Humes have become parents for the second time.

British pop star Rochelle Humes has welcomed her second daughter, Valentina Raine.

Rochelle, 27, and her husband, radio DJ and former member of the boyband JLS Marvin Humes, 31, welcomed their second child on Friday (10Mar17).

The couple announced their baby joy on Instagram, posting a picture of Rochelle holding little Valentina, on the former The Saturdays star's account.

Rochelle captioned the image, "Our world is now complete (world emoji) Valentina Raine Humes - Happy birthday little one... (heart emoji)"

The couple already have three-year-old daughter Alaia-Mai together, who was born in May 2013.

The stars previously revealed their eldest was hoping for a little sister.

“Our little girl is so desperate to have a sister I warned her, ‘What happens if you have a baby brother?’ She replied, ‘We’ll just send it back’. I’m trying to tell her it doesn’t work like that,” Rochelle laughed, according to The Mirror newspaper, adding that Alaia-Mai suggested the name Alice-in-the-Palace for her younger sibling.

Rochelle also admitted she was concerned about how to be a good parent to two kids.

“Alaia-Mai is so excited about being a big sister and I hope it stays that way," she smiled. "The only thing I’m worried about is her getting upset about having to share her parents, but I’ve been reading up on how to handle it. I’m getting really paranoid.”

© Cover Media