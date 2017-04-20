Ronda Rousey engaged

Share

The fighter and actress' new fiance proposed under a waterfall in New Zealand.

UFC fighter-turned-actress Ronda Rousey is engaged.

The Furious 7 and Expendables 3 action woman has revealed fellow fighter Travis Browne, her boyfriend of almost two years, proposed to her under a waterfall during a trip to New Zealand last week (ends14Apr17).

Ronda showed off her engagement ring when she and her new fiance were caught out and about in Los Angeles by SplashNews.com on Thursday (20Apr17), and reluctantly revealed the big news.

Travis told a cameraman, "We're engaged," adding he picked out the waterfall proposal because "it felt like the right place to do it."

The couple is still recovering from the engagement high and there are no wedding plans yet, but Ronda insists they will be exchanging vows "soon".

It will be the first marriage for Ronda and the second for Browne - the UFC star wed fitness model Jenna Webb in January, 2015, but the marriage didn't last long and the couple separated that June (15), months before Browne and Rousey became an item.

Webb later accused Browne of domestic violence - allegations he has denied.

The former couple made its split official in February, 2016, four months after Browne confirmed he and Rousey were together.

"Dating is for kids," he said in late 2015. "Over the summer, through all the s**t that I had to shuffle through, that I had to sift through, Ronda and I started talking... and I'll say now that we are together. She's my woman and I'm her man. There's no boyfriend, girlfriend stuff. There's no dating. We're together."

