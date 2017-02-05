Rose Byrne: ‘I try and try to master the cat eye’

Share

Rose Byrne isn’t a fan of heavy contouring, insisting that “natural beauty is always so much younger and fresher”.

Rose Byrne looks ready for Halloween any time she tries to perfect the Bardot cat eye.

The Bridesmaids actress rarely puts a foot wrong when it comes to her red carpet appearances, looking poised and flawless at all times.

But there’s one look Rose has always struggled to master – winged eyeliner.

Asked during an interview with Australia’s 9Style about what look she’d like to perfect, Rose replied: “The classic Bardot cat eye. I try and try and try but continue to fail and look instead like I am dressing up for Halloween.”

Rose frequently mixes up her look, and experiments with stunning lipstick shades to give her ensemble a little something extra. However, there’s one trend she isn’t planning on trying anytime soon, and that’s contouring.

When questioned about the trend she wishes would go away, Rose answered: “

Heavy contouring - I have never been a fan. Natural beauty is always so much younger and fresher.”

Rose, 37, hails from Australia, and while her job requires her to travel all over the world, she still likes to use brands from Down Under wherever possible.

Asked to name her all-time favorite beauty treatment, Rose gushed: “The entire Rationale range is fantastic and I have seen great results from it ... a Melbourne brand I was introduced to recently on the film I am shooting and now I am a devotee.”

Jet-setting also takes a toll on her skin, so Rose enjoys paying a visit to her local beauty salon in Sydney whenever she’s in town.

Questioned about her “go-to facial treatment”, Rose replied: “A facial at the Rationale salon in Sydney's Woollahra is a treatment that is non invasive and soothing and healing.”

© Cover Media