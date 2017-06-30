Rose Byrne: 'I wear the same clothes I did 20 years ago'

Share

The Australian beauty is a big vintage clothing enthusiast.

Actress Rose Byrne still wears some of the same clothes she wore in the 1990s.

Although the Bridesmaids star is now a Hollywood celebrity with access to some of the best stylists in the world, she's happy to keep it simple - and vintage - when it comes to casual daywear.

"Highbrow, lowbrow, vintage," the 37-year-old describes her everyday look in a new InStyle interview. "(I wear) ones (clothes) I’ve had for 20 years."

And that means Rose is delighted to hear styles from the '90s are making a comeback on the fashion scene.

"I’ve embraced the flowy dress and white sneakers thing - it’s very ’90s," she shared, before declaring there are some style lines she will not cross. "I can’t do Doc Martens (trendy boots), nope. Can’t do a crop top but can do a white sneaker."

Byrne confesses her desire to keep it chic and simple probably has a lot to do with all the fuss and work that it takes to make her look red carpet ready at premieres and high-profile events.

"(It's) a month of fittings, seven hours of makeup... I love that stuff, but you can’t think that life is exactly like a red carpet," she adds.

However, the Australian beauty doesn't always don casual streetwear in her daily life - she likes to pamper herself by occasionally splurging on glamorous clothes.

"I bought a Rosie Assouline dress online," she said, "I’m going to a wedding, and I was like, 'You know what?' And I splurged."

