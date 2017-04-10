Rose Leslie rocks a racy lingerie-style gown at the 2017 Olivier Awards

Share

Rose Leslie was joined by her handsome boyfriend Kit Harington, who looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

Rose Leslie gave high-end glamour a daring twist in a red Christian Dior sheer gown on the red carpet at the Olivier Awards on Sunday (09Apr17).

The former Game of Thrones actress, now the star of The Good Wife spinoff The Good Fight, looked stunning in a sheer scarlet gown by the renowned fashion house, which features a bodice-inspired top and a long tulle skirt, but it was what was underneath that turned heads. The 30-year-old star's number was styled with a black and white Dior logo balcony bra and matching boxers, giving her look an edgy vibe as previously seen on the likes of Bella Hadid and Dianna Agron.

By her side was her handsome beau and former co-star Kit Harington, who looked handsome in a black tuxedo as he put a protective arm around his girlfriend.

Also in attendance at the event in London, which celebrated stars' performances on the stage, was Glee actress Amber Riley, who emerged successful after scooping Best Actress in a Musical for her role in Dreamgirls. She arrived in a blue sequined gown, featuring a sheer panel over her chest and delicate embroidery on the bodice and edging down the skirt which glistened as she posed in the sun.

Later she slipped into an equally gorgeous number as she rocked a red form-fitting dress while posing with her award. Amber ditched the glamour later on to share a photo of herself on Instagram make-up free, thanking fans for their support.

Nominee Ruth Wilson, who was up for a prize for her performance in Hedda Gabler but lost out to fellow Brit Billie Piper who won for her role in Yerma, was another star who made a statement in the spotlight on Sunday as she turned up in an extremely sheer frock, complete with nude underwear underneath. The barely there material, by Christian Dior, was covered in jewels and sequins and Ruth amped up the bling with wing-shaped diamond earrings.

© Cover Media