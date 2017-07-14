Rowan Blanchard uses Chanel makeup to 'get freaky'

Share

The Girl Meets World star celebrated the brand's fall 2017 cosmetics collection in Los Angeles on Wednesday (12Jul17).

Actress Rowan Blanchard loves to use Chanel makeup to look a little strange.

The Girl Meets World star attended a launch party for the French company's fall 2017 Travel Diary cosmetics collection in Santa Monica, California on Wednesday (12Jul17) wearing striking green and blue eyeshadow reminiscent of the late rocker David Bowie's look on his Aladdin Sane album cover.

“The stranger I look, the more comfortable I feel,” the 15-year-old told Women's Wear Daily of her bold rainbow eye-shadow look. “I don’t really wear makeup in my day-to-day life, so when I do, I wear blue and green, something colorful.

"I’m obsessed with when people get freaky with makeup. It feels very performance-like. I don’t like thinking about it in terms of perfecting something.”

Lucia Pica, the global creative makeup and color designer for Chanel, praised Rowan's wild look as the perfect living example of what she and her team were going for while designing the Travel Diary line.

The new collection is inspired by the colors of California Lucia observed while taking a road trip from Los Angeles to Big Sur in 2015. Snapping pictures of sunsets, wildflowers, tire marks on pavements and cloudy horizons, the makeup designer aimed to put a fresh spin on her offerings by observing the unrefined beauty in nature.

“There was this whole process of discovering the landscape and feeling the mood, but then going into the details of certain things and looking for the pairings that nature was doing," Lucia explained. "I not only discovered new colors but new ways of putting them together."

Other stars in attendance at the Travel Diary launch included Black-ish actress Yara Shahidi, who channelled Pica's wild eye for design by donning bright red eyeliner to the bash.

Fans can learn how to apply the makeup the way Lucia would by purchasing a limited-edition book dedicated to the Travel Diary line. In the publication, the Chanel designer shares the photographs she took on the road trip. She also demonstrates how to apply the new products in an accompanying short film for the project.

© Cover Media