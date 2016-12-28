Royals William and Harry make sex tape wish list top five

Share

Ciara and Russell Wilson come in at number two on Vivid Entertainment's voyeuristic countdown.

British royals Prince William and Prince Harry have snapped up two top five spots in a new sex tape wish list countdown.

William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge return to the number one spot on Vivid Entertainment's seventh annual Ten Hottest Couples Wish List after reigning supreme among the celebrities porn fans would most like to watch make out in 2012 and 2013, while Harry and his new girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, debut at five.

"Kate and William have reappeared at the top of our list for the third time because of their enduring hotness," Vivid boss Steven Hirsch tells WENN. "Their ongoing romance is admired in every corner of our planet.

"And Prince Harry, with his slightly scandalous reputation, seems to have finally focused on one woman, American Meghan Markle. Together they've quickly ascended in popularity and we think making a movie or a VividTV show starring Harry and Meghan would have tremendous appeal with our younger fans."

Pregnant R&B star Ciara and her new husband Russell Wilson make the new list at two, while Jay Z and Beyonce come in at three, and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are at four.

Miley Cyrus returns to the list for the first time since 2014, when she debuted with then-boyfriend Patrick Schwarzenegger. This year (16), she comes in at nine with fiance Liam Hemsworth.

The top 10 wish list is:

1. Prince William and Princess Katherine

2. Russell Wilson and Ciara

3. Jay Z and Beyonce

4. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

5. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

6. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

7. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

8. Anna Faris and Chris Pratt

9. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

10. Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen.

© Cover Media