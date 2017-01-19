Ruby Rose glad she didn't become a boy

Ruby Rose glad she didn't become a boy
Ruby Rose
Posted by Cover Media on January 19, 2017 at 8:30 pm
The actress wants to be a role model for kids questioning their sexuality.

Ruby Rose is glad she decided not to go ahead with gender-reassignment surgery, because she wants to become a mom one day.

The out and proud lesbian actress and DJ admits she wasn't the "girly girl princess" her mom dreamed she'd be growing up in Australia, and she just wanted to be one of the boys.

"All I wanted was a boy's name growing up - Charlie, Billie, Max, Frankie...," she tells The Edit. "Everyone had Barbies; I had Ninja Turtles and Superman... I was crazy about Archie comics. I played footie (soccer) with the boys.

"(But) I'm a woman... I want to have babies one day, so I'm glad I didn't make changes earlier in my life."

But the Orange is the New Black star's immediate goal is to become a role model for kids like she used to be.

"I want to be the person I wished was around when I was growing up," she adds.

The actress, who is dating The Veronicas rocker Jessica Origliasso, has a very busy 2017 ahead of her, beginning with the release of the latest XXX movie, in which she stars alongside Vin Diesel, Samuel L. Jackson, and Nina Dobrev.

"It's only when I slow down that I realize (what I've done)," she tells the online magazine. "I have pinch-me moments, like, 'Is this my life?' Because I've got four films coming out in 2017, and 18 months ago, I hadn't even made one."

She'll also be showing off her singing skills after signing on to star in Pitch Perfect 3, which starts shooting this spring (17). She joins a cast that includes fellow Aussie Rebel Wilson, Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp, and Hailee Steinfeld.

© Cover Media

Related news

Taryn Manning: 'I'm not quitting Orange is the New Black'

Posted on 18/01/2017
Reports suggested the actress was moving to Hollywood amid her battle to stay sober.

Idina Menzel: 'My son uses Frozen to chat up girls'

Posted on 19/01/2017
Idina Menzel's son became her bodyguard and shooed off fans by waving around a toy samurai sword.

Emma Stone missed Ryan Gosling after end of five-month shoot

Posted on 19/01/2017
Emma Stone had bonded with The Place Beyond the Pines actor as they worked on their third movie together.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Some of the coolest yet sensible gadgets from CES

All photo albums

Facebook