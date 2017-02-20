Ruby Rose pays emotional tribute to 'one of a kind' late friend

Share

Paris Jackson also paid tribute to Natalie Hall, adding to her tattoo collection with a new inking in memory of her late friend.

Ruby Rose paid tribute to her late friend Natalie Hall in an emotional post on Instagram on Sunday (19Feb17).

The 30-year-old actress took to her social media page to share a snap of Natalie, whose cause of death has not been reported, revealing the news of her passing had left her feeling "defeated".

"Natalie... you were one of a kind," Ruby wrote, alongside the picture of Natalie standing on a balcony as the sun set behind her. "To wake to the news that to won't be lighting up my phone with ridiculous texts and I won't be laughing and pointing at you when you drop the trolley in front of everyone and try to walk away like it wasn't you.... I'm defeated."

Orange Is the New Black star Ruby gave up drinking alcohol in 2012, and added in the post that Natalie helped her maintain her sobriety.

"I have all our last texts and conversations from a few weeks ago and you were as kind as you were funny," she continued. "I adored you and I hope you know how much. I only knew you 5 years but you were one of my strengths in staying sober. I looked up to you in many ways.

"You took me under your wing...I am hurting that you have been taken too soon. I am hurting that you were so up to date and proud on how far I've come and yet I don't think you knew how much I owe that to sobriety and friends I met like you along the way."

Ruby concluded her post by writing: "There was and will only ever be one Natalie Hall. Many people are mourning today. You were more loved than I think you could fathom my lil sis."

She wasn't the only star to pay tribute to Natalie. Michael Jackson's daughter Paris added to her already extensive tattoo collection with a new inking to remember Natalie by, and wrote: "It hurts me immensely to know that you're gone but with relief knowing you are in a better place and are now free of the troubles this crap world gave you. Rest in peace nat i love and miss you so much. please visit me in my dreams."

