Ruby Rose's stylist inspired by Madonna for Urban Decay promo wardrobe

Ruby Rose
Posted by Cover Media on March 21, 2017 at 2:15 pm
Ruby Rose is the face of Urban Decay's Basquiat collection.

Ruby Rose's stylist was inspired by Madonna's wardrobe when she was crafting looks for the star's new campaign for Urban Decay.

Australian beauty Ruby is the face of the make-up brand's Basquiat collection, which was created with the work of late artist Jean-Michel Basquiat in mind.

Basquiat and Madonna dated in the '80s, and it was the Queen of Pop's sharp tailored looks from the decade that stylist Jessica Paster decided to channel when Ruby was showing off her latest work.

"We were inspired by Madonna, since (the collection) is Basquiat," Jessica told The Hollywood Reporter of Ruby's Philipp Plein embellished trousers and Murmur blazer look. The outfit was finished with Swarovski jewelry and Christian Louboutin heels.

The brightly colored cosmetics collection, reminiscent of Basquiat's graffiti origins, is a step away from Urban Decays usual offerings and each palette is covered in canvas which can be hung up like mini works of art.

"I have loved Basquiat since I was a kid, and always felt inspired by him and drawn to him before I really even could understand why," Ruby shared.

"Then, as I got older and looked more into his life and dove more into where he came from and what his art meant, I was even more blown away. I continue to be blown away by pieces that he's created."

The Orange Is the New Black actress even tried her hand and recreating Basquiat pieces on one of her old cars, covering it with her own doodles.

"It's just really cool, and I think it was so well executed and done brilliantly," she added of Urban Decay's tribute to the artist. "And for me, knowing that the last Basquiat sold for $57 million, I know that the closest that I'll get to owning one will be having these up on my wall."

