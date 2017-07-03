Rumer Willis 'really proud' as she celebrates six months of sobriety

Share

Rumer Willis has "never been more proud" of herself than she is after reaching six months of sobriety.

The 28-year-old actress, the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, took to her Instagram page on Saturday (01Jul17) to inform fans of the important milestone.

Alongside a smiling selfie, Rumer wrote: "I will be the first one to say I’m not perfect and I mess up sometimes and every once in a while I get it right but I wanted to share this because I am really proud of myself.

"Yesterday I celebrated 6 Months of Sobriety. It’s not something I planned on but after the long journey of getting here I can honestly say I have never been more proud of myself in my entire life. Thank you all for the love and support and remember to be gentle with yourself."

She then shared an image flaunting her amazing figure in a one-piece, with the caption: "Blue is the warmest colour".

Rumer's admission about her journey to sobriety may come as a surprise to many of her fans considering she has never before discussed any reliance on either alcohol or drugs.

Her younger sister Tallulah, 23, entered a rehab centre in 2014 to deal with cocaine and alcohol abuse, and as she appeared on Dancing With The Stars in 2015, Rumer admitted how inspired she had been by her sibling's decision.

"I went through a lot of huge changes for myself that really affected me in a positive way," Rumer said ahead of one performance on the U.S. TV talent show. "My sister Tallulah was in rehab and I was inspired because she didn't try to hide from it. She really owned it. She got in this mindset of saying 'Here are my flaws and it's OK. I'm still me and I'm still beautiful and it doesn't matter.'"

Tallulah also suffers from depression and body dysmorphic disorder.

