Russell Brand uncertain if he'll graduate university

Russell Brand is unsure if he'll pass his university course because he hasn't been doing any homework.

The comedian began studying for a masters degree in Religion in Global Politics at London University's School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in October (16) but now he's admitted he isn't sure if he will graduate.

According to Britain's Daily Mail, when asked what he'll do once he completes his degree, he replied, "If I graduate! I'm getting into a lot of trouble for not doing the homework... Even though I'm an adult now, when they say 'do that homework' I go 'pfft, I'm not doing that!' I've still got my little kid mind (sic)."

Russell, who told fans in summer 2016 he was hoping to do the course part-time over three years, also added that one university task he likes to complete are speeches he has to give upfront in class.

The 41-year-old doesn't have the best track record with education - he never took his A levels examinations and was expelled from several schools, including London's Italia Conti stage school, which he was dropped from for drug use and poor attendance.

Explaining why he had chosen that course, he said to London's Evening Standard at the time, "I am very interested in the role that religion and spirituality will play in the further formulation of world events and how secular societies are held together.

"The old idea (about politics) is dead and people don't know what's replacing it yet, so I'm spending some time discovering what it is. I'd like to understand what the deep truths are of Islam, Baha'ísm, Christianity; I want to know more."

Shortly after he began the course, his partner Laura Gallacher welcomed a daughter named Mabel in November (16).

