Russell Crowe sends birthday wishes to bullied boy

Share

Stormzy, astronaut Tim Peake and actress Annabelle Wallis also sent messages after reading a father's Twitter plea.

Russell Crowe, Stormzy, and astronaut Tim Peake have all sent birthday wishes to a young boy suffering at the hands of bullies.

Chris Hope-Smith, the father of nine-year-old British schoolboy Ollie, sent a plea out on Twitter on Wednesday (28Jun17), asking for celebrities to send a birthday message to his son.

"Strange request. Anyone know anyone famous/well known who could send Ollie a positive/9th birthday message. The bully keeps saying to him that everything O has, he has bigger/better/more often. O excited for his birthday but keeps being told it won't be as good as his own (sic).

"I would be so grateful and I appreciate it is an odd request. Just would love someone to tell him he does mean something and bullying is not ok, ever."

Springing into action, Oscar winner Russell promptly responded: "Hey Ollie, heard it was your birthday. 9 years old eh? Congratulations, Happy Birthday !!" while spaceman Tim wrote: "Hope your 9th birthday is out of this world Ollie. Just remember - a bully is a person too scared to do the right thing. Aim high dude!"

Grime star Stormzy also showed his support and condemned the bully in his tweet.

"Happy birthday Ollie! You're a lil legend. Don't watch the bullies they always end up being the biggest wastemen later in life," he posted.

"Ollie @Hopenlesmyth have a great birthday. Always believe that anything is possible. Bullies are usually kids in pain. Show love back!" added The Mummy actress Annabelle Wallis.

Other stars to send messages included British TV favorite Dawn French and comedian Jason Manford.

Meanwhile, Chris couldn't believe the response he'd received and even joked at one point that he thought he'd broken Twitter. He also asked for all names other than his family's to be kept out of the messages, as he meant "no malice" with his original request.

© Cover Media