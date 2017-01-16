Russell Wilson: 'Ciara makes every day a perfect day'

Russell Wilson and Ciara
Posted by Cover Media on January 16, 2017 at 3:30 pm
Russell Wilson's team the Seattle Seahawks lost their NFL playoff game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday (15Jan17).

Russell Wilson thanked his wife Ciara for making every day a winning day, after his team lost their playoff game on Sunday (15Jan17).

The 28-year-old is quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, who played the Atlanta Falcons in the National Football League (NFL) playoffs. And while the Seahawks lost the match, Russell didn't let the defeat get him down, instead celebrating the things he has to look forward to in his life - such as pregnant wife Ciara.

Sharing a picture of himself and Ciara kissing in the snow on his Instagram page, Russell wrote: "I will forever win bc (because) I get to come home to you every night. The love of my life. I love you.

"This past year has been full of so much joy & happiness. From getting Married to having our little one on the way, to your constant endless love. I couldn't be more grateful to have you in my life Mrs. Wilson. You make everyday a perfect day."

Ciara was in the stadium to watch the game, having flown to Atlanta, Georgia, to cheer on her spouse. And she also attempted to boost Russell's spirits after the team's loss, sharing a picture of herself and two-year-old son Future Zahir wearing personalized Seahawks jerseys.

"No greater blessing than having family. We're proud of you @dangerusswilson," she wrote in the caption.

The Goodies singer wed Russell in July (16) and confirmed rumors of her pregnancy in October (16), as she celebrated her 31st birthday.

Ciara previously revealed that she and Russell know the gender of their unborn child, and have even chosen a name for the tot.

"I do know (the gender). I'm not telling, not yet, but I'm very excited," she told reporters at the American Music Awards last November (16), adding that she and Russell chose the name together. "We've already done that actually."

