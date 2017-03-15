Ruth Negga's stylist Karla Welch lands top spot on power list

Share

Petra Flannery, Kate Young, Elizabeth Stewart and Julia von Boehm also made the top 25 of The Hollywood Reporter's annual list.

Ruth Negga’s stylist Karla Welch has been named the most powerful stylist by The Hollywood Reporter.

Now in its seventh year, the annual power list honors the top 25 stylists who have made the biggest fashion impact over the last 12 months.

Karla, who last year came in at number nine, also counts Sarah Paulson, America Ferrera, Busy Philipps, Karlie Kloss, Lorde, Justin Bieber and Pink among her celebrity clients.

"Before I ever started the (Loving, movie) campaign, I was reading the top 25 stylists (list) and was like, 'I pick that girl’,” Ruth told the publication. “There was something about her energy, that fierceness. Before I go anywhere, she does my (red carpet) poses for me, and I just copy them."

For the recent awards season, which saw Ruth nominated for an Oscar and Golden Globe for her role as real life civil rights figure Mildred Loving in the critically-acclaimed movie, the Ethiopian-Irish actress wowed on the red carpet in gowns from names including Valentino and Louis Vuitton.

As for her work with prince of pop Justin, Karla knows just what to put him in to get his fans’ hearts racing.

“Anytime I put Justin in a suit, it gets a lot of attention,” she smiled.

Coming in at number two in The Hollywood Reporter's list is Petra Flannery, who helped propel Emma Stone to style superstardom this year.

Last year’s (16) number one Kate Young dropped down to third place, though her work with Michelle Williams, Natalie Portman and Margot Robbie was still lauded.

Viola Davis’ stylist Elizabeth Stewart and Julia von Boehm, Nicole Kidman’s right-hand woman, rounded out the top five.

