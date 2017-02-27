Ruth Negga sparkled in rubies at the Oscars

Posted by Cover Media on February 27, 2017 at 2:15 pm
Ruth Negga felt like she was walking on air in her Valentino gown at the Oscars.

Ruth Negga sparkled in responsibly sourced Mozambican rubies at the 2017 Oscars.

The Ethiopian-Irish actress lost out to Emma Stone for the Best Actress Academy Award on Sunday night (26Feb17), but her jeweled headpiece and accessories ensured all eyes were on her as she walked the red carpet.

Wearing a red Valentino dress, Ruth’s stylist Karla Welch worked with jewelry designer Irene Neuwirth and mining company Gemfields to complete the look.

“My inspiration behind Ruth's Oscar look was sort of a pagan goddess. We were looking for really strong femininity in this day and age, and she's a very strong woman,” Karla said in a press release.

“I wanted to reflect that spirit, and I always knew that I wanted it to be red, because red is the perfect ending point and it's a very strong female color. It's really quite a jewelry statement.”

Designer Irene, who made the pair of ruby pendant earrings, statement ruby ring and radiant ruby crown 35-year-old Ruth wore, added she was honored to work with the actress and Gemfields.

“Ruth has impeccable style and I was absolutely delighted to work with Karla to create such an amazing moment. It's an experience I will never forget,” she smiled.

Speaking about her custom couture gown to ET, the Loving actress said she felt like she was walking on air.

“There are so many people working on it with such talented hands,” she praised. “They're artists. It's a work of art. That's why I love fashion, because it is essentially art."

She accessorized the gown with a blue American Civil Liberties Union ribbon.

