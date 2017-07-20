Ruth Negga still grappling with question of 'best time' to have children

Share

Ruth Negga was delighted when Meryl Streep namechecked her in her Trump bashing Golden Globes speech.

Ruth Negga is concerned there doesn't appear to be a perfect time to have children for her - or any working woman.

The Ethiopian-Irish actress has been in a relationship with her Preacher co-star Dominic Cooper for eight years. And the 35-year-old, who was nominated for an Oscar in 2017 for her performance in movie Loving, admitted in an interview with Net-a-Porter magazine The Edit that she's been grappling with the question of when is the best time to take a break from her successful career to start a family for a while now.

“Oh, most definitely, yes,” she told the fashion news outlet. “By the time you’re in a great relationship, it’s like, oh, I’m 35. Sh*t. So there is part of your thinking that is: Do I want kids? When? If? How?”

But when asked if she has come to any conclusions yet, she sighed: “No, not at all. But it’s there, all the time, preoccupying me. And that’s not being an actor, it’s being a woman.

"I don’t know what (job) really creates a safe space for a woman to have time out, prolong the human race, and return to work in a very supportive way.”

The actress is currently taking a break from work after an "intense" year which saw her star rise following her critically acclaimed lead role in civil rights drama Loving.

And she admits it was all so new to her that she wasn't aware of the behind the scenes campaigning conducted to land awards.

"I didn't even realize there was a campaign. I thought you just crossed your fingers and hoped for the best. I was so naive," she admitted. "You have to do luncheons, screenings, Q&As – it's intense. Imagine if I wasn't that hot on my film."

Her appearances on the red carpet garnered plenty of praise for the stylish star, but being namechecked by Meryl Streep in her Donald Trump-bashing Golden Globes speech was certainly one of the high points.

“That was surreal. There was a camera right beside me, so I had to try and stay calm," she smiled. "What I really wanted to do was scream, ‘Are you f**king kidding me? Rewind. Say it again, Meryl, we couldn’t hear it at the back.’”

