Ruth Negga was 'terrified' of fashion before engaging stylist

Actress Ruth Negga returns all of the beautiful ensembles she wears on the red carpet back to the fashion houses.

Ruth Negga has become much savvier about fashion since she's started attending Hollywood events.

The Ethiopian-Irish actress is making a name for herself as a serious talent after appearing in the Jeff Nichols-directed Loving, where she stars as one half of an interracial couple which breaks the law by getting married in 1960s Virginia.

Ruth is also becoming one to watch on the red carpet, having worn a stunning custom silver sequin Louis Vuitton gown to the Golden Globes and a whimsical Valentino dress to the Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala. But she admits she wasn't always so confident when it came to putting ensembles together.

"I was so green on everything," she told The Daily Mail, in regards to how anxious she was to try fashion when she first started attending events. "Terrified! Rabbit in the headlights."

However, since recruiting famed stylist Karla Welch, Ruth has become a lot more comfortable in sporting couture. But she continues to take a laidback approach to getting ready.

"I get up in the morning - and wash myself, if I'm lucky. And then people come into my room; and put my face and hair together. Put clothes on me. And I'm out the door!" she explained.

"They do all the glam. I'm not fashion-forward, but I have got to wear some of the most beautiful things! All of which I've returned, by the way."

Ruth also looked stunning when she made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday (10Jan17), where she wore a playful navy and canary yellow Mary Katrantzou dress. During her interview, the 35-year-old shared how overwhelmed she feels to be recognized by other Hollywood stars, such as when Meryl Streep acknowledged her in a speech at the Golden Globes.

"I'm still kind of floating from that," Ruth smiled. "I couldn't believe it, it was incredibly surreal and just a complete dream come true."

