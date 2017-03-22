Ryan Gosling addresses smirking reaction to La La Land Oscars mix-up

Share

Ryan Gosling is keen to direct again, describing his first effort as one of the "best experiences of my professional life".

Ryan Gosling has spoken about the Oscars mix-up which left him chuckling onstage at the Academy Awards in February (17).

The La La Land actor was pictured smirking on stage at the awards show after the movie was mistakenly named Best Picture before Barry Jenkins' movie Moonlight was revealed as the real winner. The mistake happened after presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were mistakenly given the Best Actress envelope with winner Emma Stone’s name inside.

Gosling was onstage alongside the cast and creators of the musical movie, some of whom had given acceptance speeches before the mistake was revealed, and was asked about his much publicized reaction to the unfolding drama in an interview with the Associated Press (AP) on Tuesday (21Mar17).

“What can you say?” the Canadian star responded to AP. “I was very happy for Moonlight at the same time. It’s such a wonderful film. It’s great to see such great work acknowledged,” he smiled.

The 36-year-old Oscar nominee is currently promoting movie Song to Song, an experimental romantic drama about a love triangle starring Michael Fassbender and Rooney Mara, which was written and directed by Terrence Malick. The trio worked without a script on Malick's largely improvised movie, shot against the backdrop of the Austin music scene in 2012, which the actor described as like working "without a net".

Gosling is no stranger to helming a movie himself, as he directed real-life partner Eva Mendes in 2014 film Lost River. And asked if he had ambitions to direct again, Gosling enthused: “Absolutely! It was one of the best experiences of my professional life. I look forward to doing it again.”

Gosling is currently in pre-production for First Man, which will see him re-team with La La Land director Damien Chazelle to tell the story of astronaut Neil Armstrong. And this fall (17), he'll make his debut in the highly anticipated sci-fi sequel Blade Runner 2049.

