Ryan Gosling's Oscars laughter was due to nervous relief

Share

Ryan Gosling initially thought there had been a medical emergency onstage at the Oscars.

Ryan Gosling has finally explained the reason for his giggles during the Oscars mix-up which saw his movie La La Land incorrectly announced as the Best Picture winner.

The actor was famously pictured smirking through the mix-up as he and the cast of La La Land were onstage and, until now, hasn't offered an explanation for the reaction.

But as he attended digital marketing conference Adobe Summit in Las Vegas on Wednesday (22Mar17), the Notebook actor shared the reason for his comical response to the flub.

"What really was happening as I was watching, it was surreal anyway, I was watching people start to have this panicked reaction in the crowd and guys were coming on with headsets and I felt like someone had been hurt," Gosling explained. "I thought there was some kind of medical situation, and I had this worst case scenario playing out in my head."

The mistake happened after presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were mistakenly given the Best Actress envelope with winner Emma Stone’s name inside.

"And then I just heard, 'Oh Moonlight won,' and I was so relieved that I started laughing," he continued. "But truthfully, I was also so thrilled that Moonlight won, I know the director... I’ve worked with them before.

"It’s such a ground breaking film, made for a million dollars, and incredible achievement and I’m so happy for them that they were being recognized."

Gosling was onstage with the cast and producers of the hit musical movie, some of whom had given acceptance speeches before the mistake was revealed. One of the film's producers, Jordan Horowitz, then called the Moonlight cast to the stage and handed over the Oscar to director Barry Jenkins.

The Oscar nominee is currently promoting movie Song to Song, an improvised romantic drama about a love triangle starring Michael Fassbender and Rooney Mara, directed by Terrence Malick.

© Cover Media