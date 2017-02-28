Ryan Murphy's next Feud to chronicle Princess Diana's marriage to Prince Charles

Share

The first season of the show premieres this weekend.

Diana, Princess of Wales' doomed marriage to Prince Charles is set to play out on TV as part of producer Ryan Murphy's second season of Feud.

The Glee co-creator is currently preparing for the premiere of the show's first installment, Feud: Bette and Joan, which will chronicle the legendary rift between movie icons Joan Crawford and Bette Davis while they were making 1962's What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?.

The series, starring Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon as Crawford and Davis, respectively, launches this weekend (05Mar17), but Murphy has already secured a second run with network bosses at FX - and it will tackle the British royals' troubled union.

FX officials have ordered a 10-episode second series, which will air in 2018.

Casting details have yet to be announced.

Naomi Watts previously portrayed the late Princess of Wales in 2013 biopic Diana, which focused on the last two years of her life, before the mother of Princes William and Harry was tragically killed in a high-speed car crash in Paris, France in 1997.

Her ill-fated romance with Prince Charles is also expected to feature in a forthcoming season of hit Netflix drama series The Crown, which follows the highs and lows of Queen Elizabeth II's reign. That role of Diana has yet to be cast, but Captain Phillips actor Billy Jenkins currently plays a young version of Charles in season one.

The former royal couple first met in 1977 and wed in 1981. They split in 1992 and finalized their divorce in 1996.

