Ryan Phillippe: 'I have issues with depression'

Ryan Phillippe hates the thought of his children growing up in such a violent and politically unstable world.

Ryan Phillippe spoke candidly about his battle with depression in a new interview and encouraged people to openly discuss their mental health issues.

The 42-year-old actor opened up about his own struggles during an interview with Women's Health magazine. Admitting that "meditation and exercise" have done wonders for his own state of mind, Ryan added that talking to himself also proves effective at times.

"I talk to myself quite often," he explained. "I’m constantly talking things through in my head. I took a trip to Thailand, and I had such an amazing experience.

"Since then, I've been reading a ton of Eastern philosophy about giving up some of the superficial things we're attached to, which I'm trying to do. I also have issues with patience and depression, and I'm thinking about how to focus and steady myself and be kinder and better. Meditation and exercise work for me."

One thing Ryan struggles with is the thought of his three children - Ava and Deacon, who he shares with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon, and Kai Knapp, his daughter with Alexis Knapp - growing up in such a violent and politically unstable world.

“The world is chaotic and unpredictable, and there's so much random violence out there. And when you have (teenage kids), there are things you worry about when they're going out. Those would be my fears,” he mused.

The heartthrob, who is currently starring in horror movie Wish Upon, added that he believes everyone's experience with depression is entirely unique. And as such, he thinks a one-size-fits-all approach should be avoided when it comes to treating mental health issues.

“I think people fear being stigmatized or treated in a blanket fashion, which is sometimes the response to someone who says, ‘I struggle with depression.’ But really, depression could manifest in a thousand different ways depending on who it is," he said. "I don't think there's any reason not to talk about it. We can help each other cope and give tools that we learn along the way."

