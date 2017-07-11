Ryan Phillippe promises results with new fitness app

Share

The star has been following a strict workout routine for 20 years.

Ryan Phillippe is convinced fans will find success following his tips for a healthy lifestyle through his new app because they're all tried and tested by the actor himself.

The Cruel Intentions star began brainstorming ideas for the Become app in 2015, after finding himself constantly fielding questions about how he manages to maintain such a fit physique at 42.

Ryan launched the new project, which is aimed at men 40 and over, on Monday (10Jul17), and he is confident the secrets to his success will work wonders for others.

"A lot goes into it (staying so fit)," he told breakfast show Good Morning America. "I have an app releasing today called the Become app that's gonna give you the road map to taking care of yourself, staying healthy, what supplements you should take, what you should be eating, and so you'll be able to download that and find out everything, all the secrets."

Asked if participants will have a body like Phillippe's if they stick to all the guidelines, he replied, "Absolutely!"

Reese Witherspoon's ex-husband recently showed off his muscular figure in Men's Fitness magazine, revealing he never strays from his regular workout routine, which he has followed for two decades.

"Whether I'm doing a movie or TV show or not, I've worked out five days a week, one-and-a-half hours a day, for the past 20 years," he told the publication.

Ryan added of the team behind his new app: "I and others like me have worked with some of the best trainers, nutritionists, and doctors. We're going to take all that work away for our users - men over 40 who want to stay fit and look young. The Become app will cut through and simplify."

