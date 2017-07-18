Ryan Phillippe's injury forces Shooter bosses to rethink filming schedule

Share

Show bosses have two more episodes to shoot to complete the second season.

Bosses on U.S. TV show Shooter are scrambling to work out how to complete their filming schedule after its star Ryan Phillippe's "freak accident".

Phillippe broke his leg on Sunday (16Jul17) in an accident that happened while his USA network drama series still had two episodes left to shoot for its upcoming 10-episode second season, which premieres on Tuesday. Phillippe plays the lead role of Bob Lee Swagger, an expert marksman living in exile who is coaxed back into action after learning of a plot to kill the U.S. president, in the show.

Taking to Twitter, the Cruel Intentions star explained his injury was due to "a freak accident during a family outing" and wasn't work-related.

"My leg is badly broken & required surgical attention, but I will make a full recovery, am in good hands, and will be back in action soon," he explained.

However, according to editors at Deadline, producers have been forced to re-evaluate their plans to finish the entire second season.

“We are working with our partners at USA and UCP (Universal Cable Productions) to adjust the production schedule, but first and foremost we are happy to hear that Ryan is doing well and recovering,” a representative for Paramount wrote in a statement to Deadline.

For now, production on the series is continuing as scheduled without the 42-year-old, as show bosses work on how to finish the final episodes with their injured lead.

Meanwhile, Phillippe is using the time in the hospital to drum up support for Shooter’s season premiere on Tuesday night. The actor announced he will be live-tweeting throughout the programme's east and west coast airings from his sick bed.

