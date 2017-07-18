  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Ryan Phillippe's injury forces Shooter bosses to rethink fil...

Ryan Phillippe's injury forces Shooter bosses to rethink filming schedule

Ryan Phillippe's injury forces Shooter bosses to rethink filming schedule
Ryan Phillippe
Posted by Cover Media on July 18, 2017 at 11:30 am
Show bosses have two more episodes to shoot to complete the second season.

Bosses on U.S. TV show Shooter are scrambling to work out how to complete their filming schedule after its star Ryan Phillippe's "freak accident".

Phillippe broke his leg on Sunday (16Jul17) in an accident that happened while his USA network drama series still had two episodes left to shoot for its upcoming 10-episode second season, which premieres on Tuesday. Phillippe plays the lead role of Bob Lee Swagger, an expert marksman living in exile who is coaxed back into action after learning of a plot to kill the U.S. president, in the show.

Taking to Twitter, the Cruel Intentions star explained his injury was due to "a freak accident during a family outing" and wasn't work-related.

"My leg is badly broken & required surgical attention, but I will make a full recovery, am in good hands, and will be back in action soon," he explained.

However, according to editors at Deadline, producers have been forced to re-evaluate their plans to finish the entire second season.

“We are working with our partners at USA and UCP (Universal Cable Productions) to adjust the production schedule, but first and foremost we are happy to hear that Ryan is doing well and recovering,” a representative for Paramount wrote in a statement to Deadline.

For now, production on the series is continuing as scheduled without the 42-year-old, as show bosses work on how to finish the final episodes with their injured lead.

Meanwhile, Phillippe is using the time in the hospital to drum up support for Shooter’s season premiere on Tuesday night. The actor announced he will be live-tweeting throughout the programme's east and west coast airings from his sick bed.

© Cover Media

Related news

Ryan Phillippe promises results with new fitness app

Posted on 11/07/2017
The star has been following a strict workout routine for 20 years.

Ryan Phillippe open to the idea of his kids pursuing showbiz careers

Posted on 11/07/2017
Ryan Phillippe can now recognize the good and bad sides of being in entertainment.

Ryan Phillippe reassures fans after sparking concern with hospital picture

Posted on 17/07/2017
Ryan Phillippe's views on his children following him into Hollywood have changed over the past few years.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Miranda Kerr Marries Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel

All photo albums

Facebook