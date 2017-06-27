Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively promote child first aid classes

Share

The Deadpool actor and his actress wife have both completed a course that could help save a child's life.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have urged parents to undertake child CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) classes.

The Deadpool actor and his actress wife both took to Instagram on Monday (26Jun17), sharing posts in which they encouraged parents and caregivers to learn the emergency procedure.

Alongside a photo of himself and a CPR instructor, Ryan couldn't praise the course enough and recalled how his life-saving skills were called upon to help a young family member in the past.

"Years ago, I took a CPR course thru the Red Cross. And holy s**t, I ended up saving my nephew's life because I knew what to do! True story!" the 40-year-old captioned a picture of himself with the instructor and two dummies. "Yesterday I took a refresher course - focusing on infant and toddler CPR. It takes only a few hours and it's also kinda, sorta fun.

"Thank you to Dan from Viva First Aid for the lesson. And thank you to these two helpful yet lifeless dolls whose vacant ocular cavities will haunt me until end times."

Ryan and Blake have more than enough reasons to sign up, as they have two daughters; James, two, and Ines, who was born last September (16).

And it's not just Ryan who was getting to grips with the dummies. The Shallows star also posted a selfie on social media, calling on other parents to learn the techniques.

"ALL MAMAS AND DADDIES OUT THERE-- I can't recommend this enough, I took a CPR class with a focus on babies and toddlers. Google 'infant CPR class near me' and you'll see lots of listings. For those of you who haven't done it, you will love it. It's so helpful by giving you knowledge, tools, and some peace of mind," she captioned her post.

Meanwhile, Ryan later revealed he has begun filming on the highly anticipated sequel to his box office hit Deadpool. The actor uploaded a photo of a clapboard, and wrote, "The sun sets on day 1. Feels good to be back. This dog can hunt."

