Ryan Reynolds: 'Hugh Jackman's Wolverine diet is terrifying'

The Deadpool star is such a bad cook, he could spark a "structure fire" if he tried to get fancy in the kitchen.

Ryan Reynolds wouldn't be able to stomach his friend Hugh Jackman's intense Wolverine diet.

The Deadpool star is no stranger to adopting strict food and exercise regimens to prepare his body for physically demanding roles, but he has his limits.

Fellow actor Hugh reportedly ate 6,000 calories a day in preparation for his role as X-Men mutant Wolverine, waking up in the middle of the night to chomp down a meal, and Ryan admits he could never put himself through a similar experience.

"Hugh Jackman has a dedication to his craft that I'm afraid I don't share," the 40-year-old tells Men's Health magazine. "If I'm up at two in the morning, it's because something has gone terribly wrong."

Instead, Ryan prefers to make fitness easy on himself. He has worked with personal trainer Don Saladino for eight years primarily because the exercise expert creates workouts that fit into his hectic schedule.

"(Don) has programs that I can access online because when I'm shooting (movies), my hours are so erratic," Reynolds explains. "I don't want to have to meet somebody at four in the morning in a dark gym. I just want to go when I can go."

Ryan's realist sensibilities also translate to preparing meals, with the star noting he's far from being a great chef.

"I am not innovative in the kitchen," Blake Lively's husband deadpans. "If I cook, you'll have a structure fire. The firemen will kick down our door, take my wife (Blake) away and give her a better life."

© Cover Media