Ryan Tedder's hunger ruined his past Grammy Awards experience

Singer and producer Ryan Tedder often ditches after-parties to go home and watch Netflix with his wife.

Ryan Tedder is planning to fill his belly ahead of the upcoming Grammy Awards after starving at previous ceremonies.

The OneRepublic frontman produced Adele's latest record 25, which is up for album of the year at Sunday's (12Feb17) prestigious event, marking his eighth nod from The Recording Academy.

But rather than focus on what he'll be wearing for the occasion, or his means of travel, Ryan's priorities lie with his eating habits.

"All I'm ever thinking by the mid-point of the Grammys is - and this sounds terrible, forgive me - I underestimate how much I should eat before the Grammys because I'm thinking about the dinner after and I don't eat. I was dying (in the past)," he admitted to Billboard. "I was so hungry that I was like hearing white noise. My wife was like, 'I think your category is coming up.' I was like, 'I don't give a s**t what category is coming up. I just want to go eat.'"

Having learnt his lesson, the Apologize singer also plans to have plenty of rest beforehand having previously struggled to stay awake for the after-parties. Ryan, 37, always receives plenty of invites to A-list bashes, though he finds it hard to pluck up the energy to attend.

"We finish dinner and every year, my wife (Genevieve) and I are like, 'Should we just go home? Netflix?' Like, what's better: the new season of Homeland or the after-party?" he grinned.

Quizzed on whether he's spoken to British star Adele ahead of Sunday's bash, Ryan explains that while he's been lucky enough to work with countless artists over the years, he only remains in regular contact with a handful. He also notes Adele, 28, changes her phone number a lot so the only way they can exchange messages with her is via email. The pair previously worked together on her Grammy-award winning album 21.

"She's always very sweet, but there are maybe two or three artists where it crosses over from we're friendly and we work together, to, oh, I think we're actually friends," he added.

