Salma Hayek grew up with big space dreams

The actress canceled her launch into space after becoming a mother.

Salma Hayek would have loved to train to become an astronaut if acting was not in her stars.

The Mexican actress recently sat down with Kevin Smith for a chat at the Sundance Film Festival to talk about her latest film Beatriz at Dinner, alongside Connie Britton and John Lithgow, but the panel discussion quickly became all about Salma's space dreams.

"There is the job that I would love to do and then the reality of the job I would be doing," the actress told the IMDb panel. "I would have loved to have been an astronaut."

But Salma confessed she probably wasn't cut-out to become a Latino in space, adding, "I probably (would) be working at some flower shop or married in Coatzacoalcos (her hometown in Mexico) with 10 kids..."

Hayek's astronaut dreams lived on well into adulthood and the actress actually booked a seat on Richard Branson's first official Virgin Galactic flight into space.

"I reserved my place... and then I got pregnant. And now I'm a mother. So I'm not going to go," Salma told InStyle magazine in June, 2010.

Hayek welcomed daughter Valentina in 2007 with her billionaire husband Francois-Henri Pinault.

In Beatriz at Dinner, the film she's promoting at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah, the actress portrays the title character, a holistic medicine practitioner who gatecrashes a party hosted by her wealthy client after her car breaks down. The movie also features Chloe Sevigny, Amy Landecker, and Jay Duplass.

