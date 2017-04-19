Salma Hayek mourning death of dog

Share

The animal-loving star was given the option of putting the pooch down as he battled a nasty illness.

Actress Salma Hayek has lost her second dog in less than two years.

The Frida star recently took to Instagram to reveal her beloved pup Blue had died.

Alongside a photo of herself and her furry friend, she added, "I understand he is in a better place but my eyes cry anyway (sic)."

Blue had been battling illness in the weeks before his passing, but a previous post by Salma suggested he was on the road to recovery after being treated at the Advanced Critical Care of Los Angeles animal hospital.

"I'm so relieved to see my Blue bouncing back from a very rare auto immune disease," she wrote earlier this month (Apr17). "They gave me two options: to put him to sleep or try an experimental treatment. I took the chance and his smiles tells (sic) us he is happy to still be among us. Thank you everyone at the #hospital."

Salma has yet to reveal the precise cause of Blue's death, but the sad news emerges just over a year after another dog named Mozart was shot by a neighbor near her ranch in Washington state.

The unnamed male had used a pellet gun to scare off the nine-year-old German Shepherd-mix pooch after finding it fighting with his dogs in his garage, but the shot hit Mozart close to his heart, and he died from his injuries.

The neighbor insisted he had no intention of killing the animal, and police officials subsequently agreed the shooting was justified and not a violation of the law, as Mozart had been trespassing and harassing the other canines.

