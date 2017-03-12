Salma Hayek shuns cosmetic fillers in favor of natural look

Share

Salma Hayek simply dots rose water and moisturizer on her face when she’s not working.

Salma Hayek has no interest in undergoing cosmetic surgery in any form.

The Mexican-born actress and producer’s schedule is always jam packed, and she currently has three new projects in production.

While other big name stars might be lured into the keeping their skin looking younger via cosmetic procedures, 50-year-old Salma much prefers to maintain her natural look.

“I still have not done any Botox, fillers, or peels. Nothing,” she told harpersbazaar.com. “Sometimes I think I should do something, but I don't know what.”

Salma, who runs her Nuance by Salma Hayek beauty brand in partnership with CVS Pharmacy, uses simple or natural products when it comes to her everyday skincare regime.

For instance, some days she will only use a little of the brand’s AM/PM Anti-Aging Super Cream for hydration and little else.

“In the morning, I don't wash my face with soap or cleanser. I dot on some rose water, then moisturizer, and I never use sunblock unless I'm going in the sun,” she shared.

When it comes to make-up, the brunette beauty keeps the number of products she uses to a minimum, opting for a little liquid foundation mixed with moisturizer and perhaps a dash of her Nuance Salma Hayek Blooming Red and Plum Wine Lipsticks.

And the Frida actress also admits that as she ages, she’s less concerned about maintaining her hair color.

"I'm not coloring my hair anymore. I have white hair around my ears, and I'm letting it go. But I may fall off the wagon any minute,” she laughed.

