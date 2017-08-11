Salma Hayek struggles to find clothes that fit her curves

Share

The actress is not a fan of her curly hair.

Salma Hayek takes pride in her curves, but she would have preferred to have been born in a different era because she has a difficult time finding clothes.

The Frida star is often praised for her physique and while Salma insists she is happy with the way her body looks, she struggles to track down clothes that compliment her figure.

"I was born in the wrong era," she tells Net-a-Porter magazine The Edit. "With (big) boobs, it's impossible to find the right thing; I'm sure the 1950s or 1970s would have suited me.

"But I love the word curvy; it's artistic. It's a beautiful image, there is a flow to it. A straight line can be boring. You have to think about energy, the beauty of sound. Sound doesn't travel in lines - it oscillates. Energy is oscillations: water is curvy, vibration is curvy. It's sexy and it's powerful."

However, the 50-year-old admits she is not happy with every part of her body: "I'm not going to lie to you, I would like the curve to go in instead of out in some places, but I love a little curve," she smiles.

And she'd like her curly hair to be a little less wild.

"My husband (Francois-Henri Pinault) likes makeup, and he likes me to dress up, because he loves fashion," she tells the outlet. "And (he) loves my curly hair.

"I say, 'I cannot go to the event with my crazy curly hair', and he says, 'But that's who you are, you are electrical. They connect you to the power and you're electric. That's why your hair is like that'."

