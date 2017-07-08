Salma Hayek terrified after discovering naked masseuse

  • Home
Salma Hayek
Posted by Cover Media on July 8, 2017 at 12:30 am
The actress thought about running out of the room.

Salma Hayek was left stunned after realizing the masseuse she hired for a rub down was naked.

The Frida star reveals she was desperate for a massage once in Austria and requested a private session, but was told there was only a male masseuse available.

"I was desperate because I have some back problems, and they said, 'We only have a man'," she told chat show host Chelsea Handler. "I prefer to have a girl, but I was desperate. I said, 'OK, bring him'."

The actress took a snooze while she was on the massage table and when she opened her eyes she noticed the man didn't practice good hygiene - and he was also missing his pants.

"I see these horrible feet with fungus... calluses," she continued. "Then I look again and and I see hairy legs and I go, 'Wait a minute'... He was not wearing shorts! I was like, 'No, no, no, you gotta put it back on. This is not cool!'"

The actress admits she feared she would be assaulted and considered running out of the room - even though she too was naked.

"If you get up, you're completely exposed," she added. "Let me tell you, when you and I run, it's very visual. Some other girls can run. You and I, there's a lot going on."

Salma decided to complete her massage and then sent the masseuse to a friend, who was staying with her.

"He started getting dressed and he went, 'You know some people like it when I get naked,' and I said, 'OK, just leave the room... wrong client'," she said. "And then it dawns on me that there was a friend that I was staying with and I sent him next door."

© Cover Media

