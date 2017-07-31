Sam Shepard dead at 73

Share

The star had been battling ALS.

Oscar-nominated actor and playwright Sam Shepard has died at the age of 73.

The star passed away at his home in Kentucky on Thursday (27Jul17) after suffering from complications relating to neurological disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease or motor neurone disease, reports People.com.

Family spokesman Chris Boneau reveals a private funeral is being planned, adding, "The family requests privacy at this difficult time."

It is not yet known if Shepard's loved ones will also hold a public memorial.

Shepard began his career writing plays for the New York stage circuit in the 1960s, with early works including Red Cross, La Turista, and Cowboy Mouth, which he penned with his then-girlfriend, punk rocker Patti Smith. He also won acclaim for his sci-fi play The Unseen Hand, which is cited as an influence for Richard O'Brien's musical The Rocky Horror Show, as well as 1978's Pulitzer Prize-winning Buried Child, part of his Family Trilogy project.

His other known works as a playwright were True West, A Lie of the Mind, and Fool for Love, which was later adapted for the big screen by Robert Altman.

In the late 1970s, he focused his attention on acting, starring opposite Richard Gere in Terrence Malick's Days of Heaven in 1978, and as the onscreen love interest of Ellen Burstyn in 1980's Resurrection.

He earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in 1983's The Right Stuff, in which he portrayed top former U.S. Air Force pilot Chuck Yeager.

His other noted roles included Swordfish, The Notebook, Black Hawk Down, Safe House, Mud, and August: Osage County, as well as TV appearances in shows like Streets of Laredo, Klondike, and Bloodline.

Shepard is survived by his three children, including Hannah Jane, 31, and Samuel Walker, 30, from his longtime romance with actress Jessica Lange. The pair dated from 1982 until 2009.

He also shared Jesse Mojo, 47, with his ex-wife, actress O-Lan Jones.

