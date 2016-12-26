Sam Smith returns to Twitter to pay tribute to George Michael

Share

The Stay With Me singer joins an army of celebrity friends and fans who have offered up their thoughts about the death of the Faith hitmaker.

Sam Smith has returned to social media after a long hiatus to pay tribute to George Michael.

The Stay With Me singer was among the late Wham! star's celebrity friends and fans who were left devastated by the news of the star's death on Christmas Day (25Dec16).

In his first tweet since he offered up his thoughts following a mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida in July (16), Smith wrote: "@GeorgeMichael. Words can't express how much you and your music meant and means to me. Please play his music as loud as you can today. And celebrate one of the most magical, talented, bravest & important figures in music & life as I know it. Your music & message will live on."

He added: "I would not be the artist I am if it wasn't for you."

Smith's message comes hours after social media tributes from the likes of Sir Elton John, Madonna, Lindsay Lohan, and Robbie Williams.

Michael's former Wham! partner Andrew Ridgeley was also among the first celebrities to offer up his thoughts after learning the 53-year-old had died, reportedly from heart failure, at his home in England.

The Wake Me Up Before You Go Go singer tweeted: "Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved."

Andrew later added: "I still believe that music is one of the greatest gifts that God gave to man. God didn't give it, you did my old friend. Cleft with grief."

And one of George's closest celebrity pals, Geri Horner, has also offered a Twitter tribute to the Faith singer, adding: "So so sad , R.I.P George, a dear friend, the kindest, most generous & talented person. My thoughts are with his family."

