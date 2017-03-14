Samuel L. Jackson stars in sophisticated Brioni campaign

  • Home
Samuel L. Jackson in Brioni
Posted by Cover Media on March 14, 2017 at 2:15 pm
Samuel L. Jackson suits up in the latest set of advertisements for Brioni.

Samuel L. Jackson dresses to impress as the face of Brioni’s new spring 17 campaign.

The Pulp Fiction star has been tapped by the fashion house to appear in its latest set of advertisements, and reflects Brioni's tailored roots as he sports a series of smart, structured pieces.

Posing in black and white images, shot in Los Angeles by photographer Gregory Harris, Jackson oozes sophistication in items such as a tuxedo with a white shirt and black tie and a black duffle coat, as he either stands or sits gazing at the camera.

Beneath each separate image reads the tagline, "Tailoring legends since 1945", as the brand highlights the style it's famous for, while also emphasizing its success in Hollywood by enlisting the help of the screen legend.

Jackson is no stranger to wearing Brioni in the spotlight. He turned heads in a bespoke blue velvet tuxedo at February’s (17) Academy Awards, before which he opted for a brown suede jacket and white cashmere sweater at the Independent Spirit Awards.

Brioni’s official Instagram page often shares photos of the 68-year-old at various events, detailing his outfits via captions for each look.

Jackon’s appointment at the fashion house is a far cry from its former campaign stars, with ex creative director Justin O’Shea previously tapping rockstars Metallica to front Brioni's edgy summer '16 campaign.

The company is currently in a state of change as it was recently confirmed chief executive officer Gianluca Flore has exited his role after joining in November 2016, with Agent Provocateur's CEO Fabrizio Malverdi rumored to be taking over. His departure follows O’Shea being dropped after just six months in his post last October (16).

